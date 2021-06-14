State-by-state breakdown of 104 new ASCs in 2021

Florida is leading the charge with 11 ASCs opened or announced in 2021 so far.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of 104 new ASCs, as reported by Becker's ASC Review since Jan. 1.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add an ASC please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Alabama:

Valley-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders. East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.

Alaska:

Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks.

Arizona:

Tucson-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on its Rincon campus which is in Tucson. Four physicians are opening a multi-specialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center, with Surgery Center Services of America. Surprise-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America. A free-standing cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Phoenix-based Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions. Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale was completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility. Gilbert-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on its second ASC in Flagstaff. Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix. Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.

Arkansas:

Mountain Home-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center.

California:

J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose was slated to complete the construction of an ASC in late May. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion. Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project. Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente broke ground on an 89,000-square-foot ASC and added infusion services to its Murrieta Medical Offices. Children's Health Orange County opened a cardiology outpatient center. Sacramento-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.

Colorado:

Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker. Colorado Springs-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC. Physician-owned Durango-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver.

District of Columbia:

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.

Florida:

Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants is opening its second Florida ASC. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers. Boca Raton Regional Hospital broke ground on a medical pavilion with an ASC. It will be located on the hospital's campus in Florida. Jupiter Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando. Fort Myers-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples in partnership with Surgery Center Services of America. St. Augustine-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus that will house an ASC. Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville. Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach with Muve Health.

Georgia:

CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe opened an ASC in the state's Catoosa County. Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough.

Illinois:

Quincy Medical Group's Ambulatory Surgery Center opened an ASC inside a former shopping mall anchor store in Quincy. Construction is underway for Bradley-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.

Indiana:

SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point. Beacon Health System in South Bend began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, which will cost a combined $15.4 million.

Kansas:

Wichita-based Plastic Surgery Center received approval for a $2.1 million expansion and renovation.

Kentucky:

Hartford.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center in Kentucky, which is expected to break ground mid-fall. Lexington-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center in the state. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened a Kentucky surgery center. It is worth $16.3 million and located in Manchester.

Louisiana:

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus in February. Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans.

Michigan:

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton--based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC in Michigan. Mount Clemens-based McLaren Macomb is building a $25 million surgery center in Michigan.

Minnesota:

Duluth-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall in the state. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.

Missouri:

Physician group Jefferson City Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building. Cape Girardeau-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center.

Montana:

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte. Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.

Nebraska:

Grand Island-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center in the state.

Nevada:

Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.

New Hampshire:

Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester. Towson-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.

New Jersey:

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House opened a multispecialty surgery center. Morristown-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway. Edison-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton.

New Mexico

Las Cruces-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.

New York:

An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York City. Rochester-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall. White Plains Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery on its campus. New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.

North Carolina:

Wilmington Health is planning to open an ASC in North Carolina in 2022. Raleigh-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC. Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center. Wilmington Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

North Dakota:

Grand Forks-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.

Ohio

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio. University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County.

Oregon:

Salem Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford. Doylestown Health opened a new outpatient center in Wrightstown. A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township.

Rhode Island:

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29.

South Carolina

Pawleys Island-based Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach. Charleston-based Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center opened a new outpatient facility in Charleston.

Texas

San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the Texas city's South Side. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC in Houston. An orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg. Baptist Health System in San Antonio, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is planning a campus with an ASC in San Antonio. Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi is opening a vascular ASC in Corpus Christi in early 2022. Humble-based Texas Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas. Kerrville-based Peterson Health plans to include an ASC as part of an expansion of its campus.

Utah:

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs.

Virginia:

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture ASC. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge.

Washington:

Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver.

Wisconsin: