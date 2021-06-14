State-by-state breakdown of 104 new ASCs in 2021

Florida is leading the charge with 11 ASCs opened or announced in 2021 so far.
Here's a state-by-state breakdown of 104 new ASCs, as reported by Becker's ASC Review since Jan. 1.
This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add an ASC please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
Alabama:
- Valley-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.
- East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.
Alaska:
- Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks.
Arizona:
- Tucson-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on its Rincon campus which is in Tucson.
- Four physicians are opening a multi-specialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July.
- Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert.
- An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center, with Surgery Center Services of America.
- Surprise-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America.
- A free-standing cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Phoenix-based Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.
- Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale was completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility.
- Gilbert-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on its second ASC in Flagstaff.
- Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.
Arkansas:
- Mountain Home-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center.
California:
- J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine.
- The Regional Medical Center of San Jose was slated to complete the construction of an ASC in late May.
- An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.
- Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project.
- Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente broke ground on an 89,000-square-foot ASC and added infusion services to its Murrieta Medical Offices.
- Children's Health Orange County opened a cardiology outpatient center.
- Sacramento-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.
Colorado:
- Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker.
- Colorado Springs-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.
- Physician-owned Durango-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.
- The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver.
District of Columbia:
- King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.
Florida:
- Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants is opening its second Florida ASC.
- Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine.
- Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital broke ground on a medical pavilion with an ASC. It will be located on the hospital's campus in Florida.
- Jupiter Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.
- Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando.
- Fort Myers-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples in partnership with Surgery Center Services of America.
- St. Augustine-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus that will house an ASC.
- Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville.
- Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach with Muve Health.
Georgia:
- CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe opened an ASC in the state's Catoosa County.
- Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough.
Illinois:
- Quincy Medical Group's Ambulatory Surgery Center opened an ASC inside a former shopping mall anchor store in Quincy.
- Construction is underway for Bradley-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.
Indiana:
- SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point.
- Beacon Health System in South Bend began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, which will cost a combined $15.4 million.
Kansas:
- Wichita-based Plastic Surgery Center received approval for a $2.1 million expansion and renovation.
Kentucky:
- Hartford.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center in Kentucky, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.
- Lexington-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center in the state.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened a Kentucky surgery center. It is worth $16.3 million and located in Manchester.
Louisiana:
- Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus in February.
- Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans.
Michigan:
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton--based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC in Michigan.
- Mount Clemens-based McLaren Macomb is building a $25 million surgery center in Michigan.
Minnesota:
- Duluth-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall in the state.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.
Missouri:
- Physician group Jefferson City Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center.
- A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.
- Cape Girardeau-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center.
Montana:
- Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte.
- Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.
Nebraska:
- Grand Island-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center in the state.
Nevada:
- Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.
New Hampshire:
- Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester.
- Towson-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.
New Jersey:
- Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House opened a multispecialty surgery center.
- Morristown-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway.
- Edison-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton.
New Mexico
- Las Cruces-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.
New York:
- An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York City.
- Rochester-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall.
- White Plains Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery on its campus.
- New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.
North Carolina:
- Wilmington Health is planning to open an ASC in North Carolina in 2022.
- Raleigh-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC.
- Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center.
- Wilmington Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.
North Dakota:
- Grand Forks-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.
Ohio
- Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert.
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.
- University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County.
Oregon:
- Salem Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.
Pennsylvania:
- Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne.
- Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location.
- Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford.
- Doylestown Health opened a new outpatient center in Wrightstown.
- A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township.
Rhode Island:
- Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29.
South Carolina
- Pawleys Island-based Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach.
- Charleston-based Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center opened a new outpatient facility in Charleston.
Texas
- San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the Texas city's South Side.
- Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC in Houston.
- An orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg.
- Baptist Health System in San Antonio, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is planning a campus with an ASC in San Antonio.
- Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi is opening a vascular ASC in Corpus Christi in early 2022.
- Humble-based Texas Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.
- Kerrville-based Peterson Health plans to include an ASC as part of an expansion of its campus.
Utah:
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs.
Virginia:
- Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.
- Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture ASC.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge.
Washington:
- Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver.
Wisconsin:
- Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists opened Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley in Neenah.