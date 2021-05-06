Cardiology ASC to open in Arizona: 3 details

A free-standing cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

Here's what you should know:

1. The ASC will be in Sun City, Ariz., near Phoenix, according to a May 5 news release.



2. It will have three cath labs, and services include diagnostic catheterizations, heart stenting and electrophysiology device implants.



3. The center is expected to open this spring.

