Phoenix Children's Hospital to build campus with outpatient surgery center

Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center, Fox10 Phoenix reported May 26.

The Glendale, Ariz., hospital, slated to open in spring 2024, also will include inpatient care, an emergency department and a multispecialty clinic.

The hospital will account for the area's population growth, which is expected to be twice the national rate in five years. The pediatric population is projected to increase from 400,000 to nearly 500,000 by 2030.

The hospital predicts seeing 76,000 annual visitors and creating 475 jobs, according to Fox10 Phoenix.