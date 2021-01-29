Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

The campus will sit on a 40-acre site, and the initial phase will include a freestanding emergency department, the release said. An ambulatory surgery center is expected in the near term.

Groundbreaking is expected later this year, the release said.

