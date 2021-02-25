California hospital developing ASC as part of $124M+ project

West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project with an emergency room, intensive care unit and cancer center, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported Feb. 24.

The health system plans to break ground on the project in March.

The system is also doing a series of projects at Emanate Health's Inter-Community Hospital in Covina, Calif. The price tag for both developments will be $124.8 million.

The ASC will have six operating rooms and will be part of a medical arts building. The system will break ground on the building in July, and it will cost $36 million.

All the projects were developed to address issues identified in Emanate Health's community needs assessment.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.