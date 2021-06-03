New York hospital opens 27th outpatient center, expands surgery offerings

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened its Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery on its campus June 2, the hospital said.

The center, the hospital's 27th outpatient facility, features six operating rooms. It will see its first patient June 7.

The facility will house urology, gynecology and general surgery to make room for more complex cardiology surgeries that recently were approved in the hospital, Michael Gelormino, White Plains' director of communication, told Becker's ASC Review.

The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery will feature the first and only PET-MRI in Westchester County, where the hospital is located.