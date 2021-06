Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center got approval for a $2.1 million expansion and renovation, The Wichita Eagle reported June 1.

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously to give the surgery center an 80 percent property tax exemption on real estate financed by $2.4 million in bonds.

The surgery center plans to renovate its existing space and add 2,470 square feet. It also expects to hire 10.5 full-time equivalents over five years.