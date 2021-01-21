Arizona multispecialty surgery center to open in May

Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center plans to begin operations in May, the practice announced Jan. 21.

The 15,000-square-foot ASC will have four operating rooms and two procedure rooms, and was developed as a joint venture between local physicians and Lincoln Plaza Medical Building.

The center was built across from a $2 billion development featuring a luxury hotel as well as commercial and residential properties.

