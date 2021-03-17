University Hospitals, ValueHealth plan orthopedic surgery center

Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, that will be able to perform 800 total joint replacements a year.

The orthopedic surgery center is the first in a series of projects between University Hospitals and the Leawood, Kan.-based digital healthcare company.

The ASC will be designated through ValueHealth's Ambulatory Centers of Excellence program with a total joint replacement certification, according to a March 16 news release. It will have four operating rooms and post-surgery recovery suites to reduce the risk of readmissions and post-op complications.

The surgery center is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022 and "drive millions in cost savings for consumers and payers," ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee said.

