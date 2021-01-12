ValueHealth developing total joint replacement-focused surgery center in Pennsylvania

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa., the company announced Jan. 12.

The surgery center, Muve Chadds Ford, will be developed by Astoria Healthcare Properties and owned as a joint venture between ValueHealth, Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and local orthopedic physicians.

The center will have two operating rooms and eight postoperative recovery suites. The center expects to perform more than 1,200 total joint cases annually.

The center will be the fourth Muve-branded facility.

