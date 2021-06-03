California hospital opens cardiology outpatient center

Children's Health Orange (Calif.) County opened a cardiology outpatient center, the hospital said June 2.

The CHOC Outpatient Heart Center brings multidisciplinary pediatric cardiology and outpatient cardiothoracic surgery under one roof.

The 10,000-square-foot center offers general and subspecialty pediatric cardiology, outpatient cardiothoracic surgery and multidisciplinary cardiology, among other services.

The center started seeing patients May 24 and features 23 clinical rooms for echocardiograms.