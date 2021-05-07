St. Clair Health opening $125M outpatient center

Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $125 million outpatient center May 6, The Almanac reported.

The facility, which will house 225 healthcare professionals, represents the largest construction project in the healthcare provider's history.

The Dunlap Family Outpatient Center is adjacent to St. Clair Hospital. It will offer diagnostic and therapeutic services with laboratory and medical imaging, infusion services, 10 operating rooms and two procedure rooms for outpatient surgery.

The building also features 39 private pre- and postsurgical patient rooms, 15 post-anesthesia recovery bays, an expansive endoscopy suite with six procedure rooms, and physician offices, according to The Almanac.

