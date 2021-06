Lansing, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care expects to break ground on a $25 million surgery center June 28, according to a June 5 report from Macomb Daily.

McLaren Macomb Harrington Medical Center and ASC will be three stories tall and 62,000 square feet. It will have four operating rooms and will offer services including orthopedics, urology and pain management.

Construction is set to be complete by June 1, 2022.