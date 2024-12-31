150+ new ASCs in 2024

Here are over 150 new ASCs that were announced or opened in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

If you would like to add an ASC to this list please email fmathewes@beckershealthcare.com

Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System opened its new St. Tammany Health System Surgery facility.

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network is constructing a new medical center with outpatient facilities.

Cleveland Clinic has announced plans to open a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., that will include a new ASC.

Sutter Health unveiled plans to develop approximately 1 million square feet across two healthcare campuses in Santa Clara, Calif., as part of an anticipated $800 million investment.

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has announced plans to open a musculoskeletal center in Brainerd Lakes, Minn

Colorado Springs (Colo.) Cardiology broke ground on a 35,000-square-foot medical office building and ASC, with financing assistance from Heart and Vascular partners.

Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center is looking to open a pain management-focused ASC in Lewes, Del.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, opened a new Birmingham-based ASC in December.

A judge approved Montgomery, Ala.-based Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons' plan for a surgical facility. The plan has advanced to the State Health Planning and Development Agency to decide whether or not to issue a certificate of need.

The River Landing Surgery Center opened its doors in Montrose, Colo. The center is located in the Montrose Regional Health Ambulatory Care Center.

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's announced an eight-year, $318 million expansion project that will add beds at both Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. The expansion will include an ASC and redesigned clinical spaces.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System opened a new ASC in Montgomery, Texas.

UP Health System—Marquette (Mich.) opened a new medical office building, home to the center's outpatient behavioral health services, blood donation center and a bariatric institute.

The Homewood (Ala.) Planning Commission gave approval for the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center's plan to develop an ASC.

North Florida Surgeons proposed a plan to build a free-standing ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare opened an outpatient and imaging facility in Dunwoody, Ga.

Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital Foundation purchased the Lodi Outpatient Surgery Center and added it to its network after leasing it to local physicians for several years.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners is partnering with Lubbock, Texas-based physicians to develop West Texas Surgical Institute Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lubbock.

Holland (Mich.) Hospital and Holland-based Shoreline Orthopaedics are partnering to open the Orthopedic Center & Surgery Center at Westpark.

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has started an $18 million expansion and modernization of its ASC in Tillamook, Ore.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth have completed a new 28,000-square-foot ASC in The Villages, Fla.

Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is rebranding, changing its name to Baldwin Health and opening a 185,000-square-foot addition to its hospital campus that will include an ASC.

Amherst, N.Y., will be the site of the state's largest ASC upon completion of the $30 million Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center, a "smart" ASC.

Phoenix-based Virtuous Health Centers rebuilt its ASC in Tempe, Ariz. for $3.2 million.

The Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine opened a new $18 million ASC.

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health opened a $32 million ASC in Greenville.

Round Rock, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a 7,000-square-foot ASC in Killeen, Texas.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health opened an ASC in a building that it converted into a medical facility in Malvern, Pa.

Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va.

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital is seeking approval for a $50 million expansion at its O'Fallon, Ill.-based medical campus, which will include an ASC.

Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical partnered to open an ASC in Naperville, Ill.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast opened an outpatient surgery department in its newest medical office building.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System opened Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center, a joint venture between Mount Sinai and Merritt Healthcare.

St. Louis-based Mercy, the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton Foundation announced a $700 million, 30-year affiliation that will include the construction of a new cardiac center in Rogers, Ark.

Trident Medical Center broke ground on a new medical office building in North Charleston, S.C. The facility will include heart failure prevention, neurology and electrophysiology.

Austin (Texas) Regional clinic began construction on a 65,000-square-foot ASC and specialty clinic that will offer dermatology, podiatry, audiology, general surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and more.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to open a new outpatient facility in a former Verizon Wireless call center in Wilmington, N.C.

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network opened its seventh medical office building, housing St. Luke's Rheumatology Associates, St. Luke's Colon & Rectal Surgery, St. Luke's Gastroenterology and St. Luke's Bethlehem Internal Medicine.

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health opened a seventh ASC to serve GI, orthopedic, vascular, pain management and electrophysiology needs in Annapolis.

A new outpatient center is planned for a former office building in Yonkers, N.Y. The facility was acquired by Simone Development Companies in October 2023.

Cleveland Clinic Children's opened a new medical office building in Akron, Ohio, including echocardiogram services, pulmonary testing, allergy testing observation and behavioral health.

A Dignity Health medical office building and ASC in Folsom, Calif., has found a developer for the project after first being announced in 2020.

The University of Louisville (Ky.)—South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center in two phases. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.

Parker Cornea will open the $8 million Liberty Park Eye Center in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

A 42,000-square-foot medical office building has been completed in Las Vegas, and will be partially occupied by Pueblo Medical Imaging Services.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ASC in El Paso, Texas.

The Dakota Physicians Group and Surgery Center opened its facility in Minot, N.D.

Anderson Healthcare broke ground on a $3.5 million medical office building in Collinsville, Ill.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based multispecialty healthcare practice Well&You plans to add three new medical facilities in Florida, including two new ASCs.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened an 85,000-square-foot medical building in Aurora, Colo., with an ASC.

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health announced plans to open the Mount Nittany Health Toftrees outpatient center.

The Dakota Surgical Center announced plans to open a facility in Minot, N.D., in October.

Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is constructing a new ASC in Leland.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to open a $380 million cancer center and ASC in Modesto, Calif.

Miami-based Gastro Health opened a new facility in Cincinnati.

Hoover Health Care Authority earned certificate-of-need approval to move forward with a proposed ASC after months of debate.

The University of California San Francisco is set to open Bayfront Medical Center, which will be the largest ASC in the area.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist submitted a certificate-of-need application to construct a $25 million ASC.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health broke ground on an ASC in Warsaw, Ind. inside of a facility that will house Parkview Kosciusko SurgeryONE, Ortho NorthEast clinic and Parkview Physicians Group—Primary Care clinic.

The Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minn., opened in August.

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,

Cook County (Ill.) plans to open an ASC in early 2025 at the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.

SAAK Health cut the ribbon on a new ASC in Brookfield, Wis.

Atlanta-based practice group Georgia Urology broke ground on an ASC and medical office building campus in Fayetteville, Ga.

Upper Mississippi Surgery Center began construction in Jamestown, Wis.

The Munson (Mich.) Healthcare Cadillac Hospitals' board of directors approved the development of two new joint venture ASCs in Cadillac and Gaylord.

Jefferson Health opened a multispecialty outpatient center in Philadelphia.

The city of Jacksonville, Fla., is reviewing a permit application for a new $5 million ASC.

Bloomfield, N.J-based CHA Partners and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, signed a letter of intent to acquire Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

A 14,000-square-foot ASC was planned for Imperial Medical Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente expanded its network with the addition of an ASC and medical office space in Lancaster, Calif.

An ASC and medical office building was completed in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, based in Davenport, Iowa, announced plans for expansion.

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's received a $1 million donation in support of its $235 million expansion project to expand hospital capacity, redesign clinical spaces and add an ASC

Shorepoint Medical's multispecialty center opens in North Port, Fla.

Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture with an ASC in Panama City, Fla.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth moved forward with plans to build a 48,000-square-foot medical office building and a 17,585-square-foot freestanding emergency room.

The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, Fla., that will house a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

BayCare Health System set an opening date for its new hospital in Plant City, Fla.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is opening a new ASC in the nearby suburb of Ridgeland, Miss.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is opening a new community hospital in Wilmington, N.C., the Novant Scotts Hill Medical Center, featuring Atlantic SurgiCenter, an outpatient surgery center.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area.

Florence S.C.-based McLeod Health is expanding its campus to include an ASC.

Stafford, N.J.-based Southern Ocean Medical Center broke ground on a $34 million expansion project that will add an ASC.

Johnson City (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center broke ground on its new ASC.

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine proposed a new medical office building at its Hunley (Ill.) location.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist opened a 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Greensboro, N.C.

Manitowoc, Wis.-based Renovo Health opened a direct-pay ASC that aims to cut out the need for payers.

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital's new pediatric ASC in Beachwood, Ohio, opened July 23.

Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Health is moving forward to build a $71 million ASC and medical office building next to its hospital.

Minneapolis-based medical real estate firm Davis opened Eagan (Minn.) Specialty Center.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System affiliate UAB Medical West opened a 127,000-square-foot, seven-story medical office building.

Saratoga Hospital plans to demolish and rebuild a new office building to house several specialists.

Las Vegas Urology opened its most recent surgery center.

HCA Surgery Ventures opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in a partnership with 20 physicians.

Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System set their fundraising goals for a 21,000-square-foot ASC, Lake Regional Surgery Center—Lebanon (Mo.).

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new two-story medical office building that will feature an ASC.

Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold is eyeing a new ASC in Webster, Texas.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is planning a 131,000-square-foot educational campus in Ridgeland, Miss., that will include an ASC.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is close to opening a new ASC In Layton, Utah.

The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

Two Connecticut dentists have filed a certificate-of-need application to open six ASCs in the state.

University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan.

Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring, Texas.

WellSpan Health broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa.

Community Health Network plans to build a $335 million healthcare campus featuring an ASC and medical office building in Westfield, Ind.

Dello Russo Laser Vision is opening an eye surgery center in New Rochelle, N.Y.

The Biloxi (Miss.) City Council approved a financing plan for a medical center that will include an ASC.

The University of Vermont Medical Center is seeking approval to build a $129 million ASC.

NYU Langone Health opened a new outpatient facility with an ASC near Penn Station in New York City.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare received approval from the St. Cloud Planning Commission to add an ASC to its medical plaza.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Tier 1 are building an ASC in Cookeville, Tenn.

Panoramic Health opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Florida Kidney Physicians.

Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver opened in Littleton, Colo.

HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate company NexCore Group partnered to create an ASC in Orem, Utah.

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities, including ASCs, in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities.

Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center that will house an ASC in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford, N.J.

The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania opened Slate Hill Surgery Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC in Lexington, Ky., Baptist Health Hamburg.

HCA Midwest completed construction on a $9.3 million ASC in Kansas City, Mo.

AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' joint venture surgery center opened April 11 in Greenville, S.C.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is set to break ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building that will house an ASC.

Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., opened a surgical center.

A $21 million ASC, TriStar Summit Surgery Center, opened in Lebanon, Tenn.

Banner Health submitted an application to construct a three-story medical office building with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Hayden (Idaho) Surgery Center, an orthopedic ASC, initiated a phased-opening process.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System approved a market assessment for an ASC in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedics plans to build a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and an ASC.

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center's new outpatient pavilion with an ASC opened its doors.

University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center.

UT Health opened an ASC at Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio.

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is partnering with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Union Health to build an ASC.

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health opened its fifth outpatient care center and ASC in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with SCA Health in Escondido, Calif

Bellin Health unveiled a new specialty surgery and specialty center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Surgery Ventures opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

McLaren Macomb opened the McLaren Macomb Outpatient Surgery Center in Clinton Township, Mich.

The District of Columbia State Health Planning and Development Agency received a certificate of need application for an ASC from the District Endoscopy Center.

The Iowa Clinic is set to open a new outpatient campus with an ASC in Waukee.

The Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center completed a $9.3 million expansion project.

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio.

Plum Creek Surgery Center, a 10,500-square-foot ASC, will be built in Munster, Ind.

Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center, the first joint ASC between Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners, opened.

Community Health Development Partners announced plans to open a $20 million ASC in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Magnolia (Texas) Surgery Center, a 5,377-square-foot pain ASC, opened.

The Portsmouth, N.H., planning board approved a medical office building with an ASC.

Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Medical Center-Liberty Township launched a $20 million expansion project that includes an ASC.

Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is opening the system's first ASC.

Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes an ASC.

Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a facility with a planned ASC on its Katy, Texas, campus.