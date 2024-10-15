LECOM opens $18M Pennsylvania ASC

The Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine has opened a new ASC, according to an Oct. 15 report from TalkErie.com.

LECOM will be among the first ASCs in the state to include a catheterization lab, according to the report.

The facility will feature specialists in cardiology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, podiatry, otolaryngology and OB-GYN.

The 23,000-square-foot ASC was funded by a $14.5 million investment, and cost $18 million to build and furnish, according to an Oct. 15 report from GoErie.

Cardiologist Matthew Becker, MD, recently performed his first heart catheterization with a stent at the new ASC.

Dr. Becker is one of nine physicians that have an ownership stake in the property.