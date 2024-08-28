Sutter Health to open $380M ASC, cancer center

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to open a $380 million cancer center and ASC in Modesto, Calif.

The 165,000-square-foot facility will be located on the Sutter Memorial Medical Center campus and is expected to open in 2028 or 2029, according to an Aug. 21 news release. The cancer center, developed in collaboration with Gould Medical Group, will span the first two floors, with an ASC on the third floor. The ASC will feature four operating rooms and future expansion capacity. A fourth floor will house outpatient clinics, with 50 exam rooms and over 25 clinicians.

Sutter plans to hire over 50 clinicians for the center, which is a part of the system's plans to expand healthcare infrastructure across Northern California.