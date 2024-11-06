Free-standing ASC proposed in Florida

Plans for a free-standing ASC in St. Augustine, Fla., are under review, according to a Nov. 6 report by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The 16,000-square-foot ASC was proposed by North Florida Surgeons, who bought the property for $2.56 million.

The facility will have four exam rooms.

North Florida Surgeons offers services including bariatric surgery, orthopedic surgery and ophthalmic surgery, according to its website.

The St. Johns County Development Review Committee will discuss the center Nov. 20, the report said.