McLeod Health expands, adds ASC and cancer center

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is expanding its campus to include an ASC, News13 reported July 9.

The expansion will also include a cancer treatment center and a primary care facility,

The Carolina Forest surgery center will be added to the current medical campus, and will include operating rooms and an additional 48 hospital beds to accommodate inpatient and outpatient surgeries.

The cancer center will be the first building in the county to include radiation, medical oncology, infusions and chemotherapy all under one roof. Both the surgical and cancer centers are expected to open in January 2025.