U of Louisville expands with new outpatient center

The University of Louisville (Ky.) – South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center, reported WLKY Sept. 10.

The expansion comes less than a year after the hospital initially opened and aims to increase healthcare access for area residents.

The center, Medical Plaza 2, will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include an $8.5 million primary care, orthopedic and urology center. The second phase will add a multispecialty clinic offering nephrology, pain and ENT services, and a women's health center. It will also house the University of Louisville Health – Brain and Spine Institute.

Phase 1 of construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.