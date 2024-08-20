Parkview Health opens $11M Indiana ASC

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has broken ground on an ASC in Warsaw, Ind., inside of a facility that will house Parkview Kosciusko SurgeryONE, Ortho NorthEast clinic and Parkview Physicians Group — Primary Care clinic, according to an Aug. 20 report from The Journal Gazette.

The ASC will total 14,750 square feet, and cost an estimated $11 million. The physician clinic will total about 16,500 square feet, and is expected to cost around $6.4 million.

The nearby ONE clinic will be about 8,800 square feet, according to the report.