Panoramic Health, nephrology practice open Florida ASC

Panoramic Health has opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will have five operating rooms, according to a May 9 news release from Panoramic.

Panoramic Health is an integrated provider group of kidney specialists with ASCs across Arizona and Texas. This is its first affiliation in Florida.

Panoramic and FKP plan to further expand across Florida. Currently, FKP's 100 providers treat 92,000 patients.