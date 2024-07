Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is moving forward with plans to construct a medical office building and freestanding emergency room in Poinciana, Fla., according to a July 19 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The system has proposed a 48,000-square-foot medical office building and a 17,585-square-foot emergency room.

Osceola County's planning commission is expected to consider the plan Aug. 1, and the Osceola County Commission will hear zoning plans Aug. 16.