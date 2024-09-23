Trident Health breaks ground on $40M medical office building

Trident Medical Center has begun work on a new medical office building in North Charleston, S.C., according to a Sept. 23 report from CBS affiliate WCSC-TV.

Trident is demolishing a former building to make room for the new $40 million facility. The facility will be four stories high and total 80,000 square feet.

Services at the facility will include heart failure prevention, neurology and electrophysiology. Construction will take 18 to 24 months, and the building is scheduled to open in mid-2025.