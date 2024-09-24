Mercy, others announce $700M 'transformative' partnership

St. Louis-based Mercy, the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton Foundation announced a $700 million, 30-year affiliation agreement, Phelps County Focus reported Sept. 24.

The partnership aims to expand regional healthcare access, reduce costs and improve health outcomes, according to the report. The Cleveland Clinic will also collaborate on the partnership to provide cardiovascular expertise.

Mercy is committing $350 million to the affiliation, which will include construction of a new cardiac care center at its campus in Rogers, Ark., and adding resources for additional physician recruitment.

The Alice L. Walton Foundation will also provide $350 million to develop an outpatient center for specialty care, including cardiac services, in Bentonville, Ark. The contribution also aims to attract, train and retain additional physicians to support ongoing expansion to cardiac care in the region. According to the report, the partnership represents one of the largest-ever specialty care investments in the region.