Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

The C.P. Choudari Surgical Center aims to minimize patient wait times in the area. It celebrated its ribbon cutting June 26, according to a news release from the health system.

The ASC is named after C.P. Choudari, MD, who was instrumental in opening the facility and will be one of the first surgeons to perform procedures there beginning in August, the release said.