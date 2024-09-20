Austin Regional Clinic breaks ground on ASC

Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic has broken ground on a 65,000-square-foot, two-story ASC and specialty clinic, according to a Sept. 20 report from Community Impact.

Plans for the clinic include 100 exam rooms and seven treatment rooms that will offer dermatology, podiatry, audiology, general surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and more.

The ASC, which has been in the works for years, will provide more room for new specialties and expand space for primary care at Austin Regional's existing clinics.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and the facility will begin accepting residents by early 2026.