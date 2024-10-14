Advanced Pain Care opens new ASC

Round Rock, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care has opened an ASC in Killeen, Texas, according to an Oct. 13 report from the Killeen Daily Herald. 

The ASC will focus on treating patients with a variety of pain conditions. A grand opening for the center is planned for Oct. 16. 

The new facility shares a building with Advanced Pain Care’s east Killeen clinic. It  is equipped to treat arthritis, back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, neck pain and nerve damage.

The 7,000-square-foot center has two operating rooms, a treatment room, a nine-bed patient bay, and houses a C-arm X-ray machine that allows medical staff to perform precise real-time X-rays. The center will also offer anesthesia. 

Advanced Pain Care has hired eight new staff for the center and will add more soon, with plans to add neurosurgery in the future. 

