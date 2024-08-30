Intermountain opens Colorado medical office building with ASC

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has opened an 85,000-square-foot medical office building in Aurora, Colo., according to an Aug. 30 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

Intermountain broke ground on the facility in 2023 alongside developer NexCore Group and Nuveen Real Estate.

The three-story building features a 19,000-square-foot ASC and primary care, general surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular, podiatry and laboratory services.

The facility is the first major project of the NexCore-Intermountain Health partnership. The second is a 130,000-square-foot medical office building in Wheat Ridge, Colo., which is slated for completion in October, according to the report.