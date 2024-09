Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network has opened its seventh medical office building, according to a Sept. 19 report from the Saucon Source.

The 20,000-square-foot, two-story facility will house four area medical practices, according to the report.

Tenants include St. Luke's Rheumatology Associates, St. Luke's Colon & Rectal Surgery, St. Luke's Gastroenterology and St. Luke's Bethlehem Internal Medicine.