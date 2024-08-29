Mount Nittany Health set to open outpatient center

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health is preparing to open Mount Nittany Health Toftrees outpatient center to patients.

The 125,000-square-foot center will house nine existing Mount Nittany practices and add a pediatric office and outpatient endoscopy suite, according to an Aug. 28 news release.

Specialities within the center include pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, fitness and rehabilitation, neurology and orthopedics, sports medicine, ENT, surgical associates, urology, gastroenterology, endoscopy and primary care.

The facility has four floors and will have space for more than 60 healthcare providers.

The official opening of the center is set for Sept. 3, the report said.