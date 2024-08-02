Medical office building, ASC completed in Florida

Claire Wallace -  

A two-story, 20,764-square-foot medical office building and surgery center has been completed in Fort Myers, Fla., according to an Aug. 1 report from Gulfshore Business.

The first floor will house the Surgical Healing Arts Center, which specializes in medical and surgical weight loss, advanced robotic and laparoscopic surgery, revisional bariatric surgery, adolescent bariatric surgery, complex hernia repair and other services. 

The second floor will house the Metro Alliance Surgery Center, a general and bariatric surgical solutions surgery center that will house three operating rooms, a special procedure room and endoscopic procedure space.

