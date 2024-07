Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare Medical Group has set an opening date of Aug. 10 for its new $325 million hospital, according to a July 18 BizJournals report.

The South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City was originally scheduled to open in mid-May, replacing the hospital’s 70-year old former facility.

The new hospital will include 20-ICU beds, a 30-bed emergency care department, cardiac catheterization suites, an eight-bed surgery center, and an OB-GYN, labor and delivery center.