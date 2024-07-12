Johnson City Eye Surgery Center breaks ground on ASC

The Johnson City (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center has broken ground on a new ASC, according to a July 11 report from CBS affiliate WJHL.

The ASC will be the first in the area to provide specialty eye services, according to the report. It will provide general care, like that for cataracts, and specialty care involving the retina, cornea, ocular plastics and pediatrics.

Currently, the ASC is slated to have two operating rooms but hopes to grow larger as the community grows.

The facility is expected to open in 2026.