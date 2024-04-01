Banner Health to build 3-story medical office building with ASC

Phoenix-based Banner Health has submitted an application to construct a three-story medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to a March 28 report from Hoodline.

The building will total 119,500 square feet and is the first step in a planned $400 million hospital complex in the area.

It will house an ASC, an oncology program, clinics for Banner University Medical Group, urgent care facilities and a family pharmacy.

An official date for the project's review by Scottsdale's development review board has not been finalized, according to the report.

Banner's goal is to have the medical office building at least partially operational by the end of 2025. The facility is expected to employ around 220 people when it opens. The larger, $400 million complex is expected to employ 2,500 people.