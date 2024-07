HCA Surgery Ventures and 20 physician partners have opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo.

The 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center includes two procedure rooms for orthopedics, gastroenterology and multispecialty care, according to a July 9 news release from Hammes, the construction company involved with the project. .

Hammes, in partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA, is developing a second ASC in Lee’s Summit, Mo., set to open in early 2025.