Jefferson County, UAB Health System to open ASC

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, is opening a new Birmingham-based ambulatory care facility in December.

The outpatient clinic will operate under an agreement between Jefferson County and UAB Health System, according to a Nov. 19 press release.

The five-story, 211,000-square-foot facility will provide outpatient care that includes primary and specialty care clinics; urgent care; physical, occupational and speech therapy; laboratory services; imaging; and a pharmacy.





