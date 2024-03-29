VA approves 37K-square-foot ASC in Colorado

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System approved a completed market assessment for a 37,000-square-foot ASC in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The facility will have four surgery suites, two endoscopy suites, one gastrointestinal procedure room and one pain-management procedure room, according to a March 28 news release from the VA.

Service areas that will be available include orthopedics, podiatry, women’s health, general surgery, urology and gastrointestinal.

The center is expected to open in fiscal year 2025, the release said.