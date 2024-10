Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth have completed a new ASC in The Villages, Fla., according to an Oct. 18 report from CityBiz.

The 28,000-square-foot Advanced Surgery Center at Brownwood is set to be operational this month.

The ASC will offer cardiology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, podiatry and more. Construction on the facility began in July 2023.