University of Mississippi Medical Center to open ASC, medical office building

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is planning a 131,000-square-foot educational campus in Ridgeland, Miss., that will include an ASC, medical office building, imaging center and multimedia classrooms, according to a June 19 report from the Madison County Journal.

The facility will comprise two wings, with a one-story ASC on its right and a three-story medical office building on its left.

The ASC will have six operating rooms and two procedure rooms, while the medical office building will house cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology and plastic surgery.

The campus is expected to be complete in January 2026 and will open in the months to follow.