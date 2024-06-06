WellSpan breaks ground on ASC, medical office building

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has broken ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa., according to a June 6 report from Penn Live.

This is WellSpan's first major venture in Cumberland County, according to the report. The facility will feature a 35,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building and a 20,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital.

WellSpan currently has primary care services, surgical care practices, medical practices and a heart and vascular cardiology program in the Carlisle area.

The ASC will include four operating rooms, imaging services and laboratories and additional space for medical practices. WellSpan's existing primary care, plastic surgery and neuroscience practices in the area will also open on the campus.

The new site is expected to open in late 2025.