Smith Medical opens Colorado ASC

Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver has officially opened in Littleton, Colo.

The multispecialty ASC will offer state-of-the-art treatment with a range of surgical procedures, orthopedics and spine; ear, nose and throat; general surgery; upper and lower extremity procedures; and men's and women's health procedures, according to an April 30 press release.

The new ASC built on Smith Medical's direct care model, according to the news release. The cost of care at Smith Medical is on average 30% to 50% less expensive than PPO network pricing, and Smith Medical's all-in fully transparent prices are displayed clearly on the company's website.

Smith Medical also welcomes those who are uninsured, underinsured or have high deductibles.