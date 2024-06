Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is close to opening a new ASC In Layton, Utah, on its Intermountain Layton Hospital campus.

The ASC will have four operating rooms, according to a June 18 news release from the health system. Intermountain broke ground on the project in January 2023.

The ASC is one of three that Intermountain plans to open across the state this year, with procedures at the Layton facility expected to begin in August.