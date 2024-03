Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedics plans to build a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and ASC, The Quad City Times reported March 22.

The new Bettendorf facility will cost $50 million, the report said. Construction is expected to begin in the summer and be completed in 2026.

The facility will have a 51,000 square-foot orthopedic ASC with 10 operating rooms, two procedure rooms, imaging and physical therapy. The new campus is also expected to add 150 new jobs.