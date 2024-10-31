Compass Surgical Partners, physicians, to open Texas ASC

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners has linked with Lubbock, Texas-based physicians to develop an ASC in Lubbock, EverythingLubbock.com reported Oct. 31.

The West Texas Surgical Institute Ambulatory Surgical Center will be a multispecialty ASC, scheduled to open in mid-2025, according to the report. The partnership was first formed in May 2024.

"The new facility will provide Lubbock-area patients with access to lower cost, high-quality surgical care that doesn't require overnight hospital stays," said Tommy Kline, president of Compass Surgical Partners.