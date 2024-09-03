Well&You to construct 2 Florida ASCs

Jacksonville, Fla.-based multispecialty healthcare practice Well&You plans to add three new medical facilities in Florida, including two new ASCs, according to a Sept. 3 report from the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Well&You plans to construct two new ASCs and a new wound and vascular care center. The first ASC, which will be based in Jacksonville, is currently under construction after earning approval in March for a $1.9 million buildout.

The second planned ASC in Fleming Island, Fla., is expected to earn approvals later in the year.

The ASC in North Jacksonville will feature two operating rooms, six pre- and post-operating rooms, and will specialize in cardiac procedures and radiology.