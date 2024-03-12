Nemours Children’s Health opens 5th pediatric ASC

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health has opened its fifth outpatient care center in Southeastern Pennsylvania, according to a March 11 report from the Philadelphia Business Journal .

The 43,000-square-foot ASC and specialty care center is located in Malvern, Pa., and will provide diagnostic and surgical care for 18 different specialties.

The system did not disclose the cost of the new facility, but in 2022, pledged to invest $40 million to build three specialty centers in the area, according to the report. The pledge has now grown to $50 million.

The system has additional outpatient care sites in Lancaster, Pa.; Deptford, N.J.; and Wilmington and Milford, Del.