St. Tammany Health unveils new $75M ASC

Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System has opened its new St. Tammany Health System Surgery facility, AN17 reported Dec. 39.

The 126,000-square foot, $75 million surgery center includes 12 surgery suites, 24 surgery prep rooms, 18 recovery rooms and 15 rooms with overnight-stay capabilities. According to the report, it will increase capacity for the system's St. Tammany Parish Hospital for more complex procedures.

The facility will include a lab, imaging services, a pharmacy, physical therapy, and food and environmental services. According to STHS Chief Medical Officer Patrick Torcson, "[E]every square inch of this building incorporates technology and innovation on a scale unmatched in the community."