Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist plans $25M ASC

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has submitted a certificate of need to construct a $25.06 million ASC, according to an Aug. 21 report from the Winston-Salem Journal.

The plan includes shifting two operating rooms from Baptist's Ardmore campus to the proposed new ASC.

If approval is earned, the project is expected to open to patients in the summer of 2026, according to the report.

The new location totals 242,000 square feet, and a public hearing for the certificate of need is expected to be held Oct. 1.

According to the CON application, the department would focus on the area's aging population and medically underserved.

The ASC will focus on ophthalmology, otolaryngology and plastic surgery. It will include two nonlicensed minor procedure rooms, a LASIK procedure room, 20 recovery rooms and nurse stations, operating room support spaces, and a reception and business area.