UF Health breaks ground on 42.5-acre health campus

The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, Fla.

The first phase of the development will include a 150-bed hospital providing orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiovascular medicine and women's services, a multidisciplinary medical office building, and an ambulatory surgery center, according to a Feb. 21 news release from UF Health.

The project is expected to initially create 2,000 new jobs in the St. Johns and Jacksonville, Fla., areas and 12,000 total jobs over time.

The ASC will be focused on orthopedics and other surgical services, the release said.