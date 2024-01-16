Medical building with ASC at former New Hampshire Air Force base gets green light

The Portsmouth, N.H., city planning board approved a three-story medical office building at the former Pease Air Force Base, according to a Jan. 16 report from the Portsmouth Herald.

The facility will provide space for up to 10 tenants, including an ASC, an imaging center and a plastic surgery center.

The planning board required the project's developers to correctly manage traffic patterns.

A local surgeon, Alexander Slocum, MD, is proposing to construct the new medical facility, according to the report. The space will accommodate an estimated 20 professionals.

Dr. Slocum told the Herald that a new ASC was needed for the community, as "our current outpatient surgery center at Griffin Park was constructed in the late 1990s, and the majority of the building now resides in a wetlands buffer."